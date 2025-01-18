An accident that occurred this Saturday on a chairlift at the Astún ski resort has caused multiple injuries, nine of them very serious and another eight serious, according to the first provisional balance provided by the Government of Aragon.

112 received the notification around midday and air resources from the Government of Aragon – two medical helicopters – and from the Foral Community of Navarra – one medical aircraft and another rescue helicopter – as well as another from the GREIM have been sent to the area. , Firefighters and a dozen ambulances from 061, as well as five SVB also arriving from Navarra and a group of psychologists.

The hospitals in the area – Jaca, Huesca, Miguel Servet, Clínico Universitario, Royo Villanova and Barbastro – are located on alert for the arrival of the wounded.

The most serious person She is a woman who has been transferred by helicopter to the Miguel Servet Hospital.