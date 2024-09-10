Being a country with a large number of travelers and tourists on a constant basis, The United States usually suffer from disease outbreaksas is happening with a disease that began to appear more frequently in nine states.

According to information from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in recent days 65 cases of salmonella were recorded in the states of Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah and Virginia.

But the most alarming thing is that, according to the source, 24 of those 65 cases already had to be hospitalized due to the severity of the condition, which is worrying the authorities of the states involved among those infected and those that have not yet registered any cases, as a precaution.

It is worth remembering that Salmonella is the disease that comes from the consumption of eggs that originated from an infected chicken.as the disease is also very common in these animals and others. The outbreak is linked to two specific brands of fresh eggs.

Salmonella bacteria Photo:FDA Share

Salmonella symptoms that are causing concern about infections in the United States

According to the FDA, Salmonella It usually appears between 12 and 72 hours after the person has consumed any food contaminated by this condition, and symptoms usually last about four days with a limit of seven. Conditions such as diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

At the same time, they assure that These symptoms may be aggravated among patients at risk.who are children under five years of age, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, are more likely to suffer serious infections caused by the contagion of this disease.

Some of FDA recommendations to prevent salmonella infection are to properly wash both food and utensils that may have come into contact with contaminated food, or to throw away recalled eggs, such as those produced by Milo’s Poultry Farms, LLC and distributed to restaurants and retailers in IL, WI and MI.

At the same time, recommend that restaurants and retail food establishments Clean surfaces that have been in contact with these foods.and also immediately seek medical attention if you present any of the symptoms related to the disease.