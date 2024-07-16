Rostov Governor Golubev: Air Defense Destroyed Nine Ukrainian UAVs Overnight

On the night of Tuesday, July 16, nine Ukrainian drones attempted to attack the Rostov region. This was reported on their Telegram channel reported Governor of the region Vasily Golubev.

He specified that all drones were destroyed by air defense forces. According to the head of the region, no one was hurt as a result of the incident. “The consequences on the ground are being clarified,” he added.

At night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) also attacked a plant in the Kursk region. An explosive device was dropped on the enterprise, causing a fire in one of the workshops.