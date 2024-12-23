The Civil Guard has immobilized 9,000 kilograms of olives that remained stored at a point of sale located in the municipality of Salvatierra de Santiago (Cáceres), since the place had inadequate hygienic-sanitary conditions.

This was reflected in the report issued by the Pharmaceutical Services of the Extremadura Health Service (SES), whose personnel accompanied the agents during the intervention, “certifying that the olives were not suitable for human consumption“, reported the Civil Guard.

Stored in poor conditions

In the inspection, which took place on the 17th, they were able to corroborate that the olives were stored in poor conditions, some on the concrete floor and others directly on the ground. Added to this fact was the spillage that the fruit caused: It gave off a liquid that came out onto the public road and flowed into a stream.“with the possible contamination to the environment that said discharge could cause.”

Given the insufficient hygienic-sanitary conditions observed in the storage of the fruit, the agents different administrative proceedings have been initiated towards the person responsible for the point of sale for the alleged commission of several administrative infractions regarding food health and the environment.

In turn, they have immobilized 9,000 kilograms of olives that must be destroyed or intended for purposes other than foodsince they have been classified as unfit for human consumption.





The person in charge of the point of sale of olives already proceeded in a similar way at the beginning of the yearwhen agents from the same Roca team, upon inspecting this same facility, corroborated a series of anomalies, leading to the immobilization of 15,000 kilos of olives not suitable for human consumption.

That action then led to the criminal investigation of the man, last January, as alleged perpetrator of the crimes of disobediencedocumentary falsification and against public health, in an attempted degree, when the agents verified that that fruit had been removed, without authorization and under the immobilization seal, intending to transfer the olives to an oil mill for subsequent processing.