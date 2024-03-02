OYep, the cashier is stressed and works at a crazy pace. To make his life easier, we sort the purchases on the conveyor belt, stack pyramids of vegetables and frozen items, name prices, start small talk and are surprised to see why he has no regard for our foresighted help.

Ursula Kals Editor in business, responsible for “Youth Writes”.

The student from the neighborhood, who works at a discount store checkout on Saturdays, explains: “We can't go below a certain speed, it's about processing a number of products quickly, many of them have numbers, artistic band arrangements disrupt the process. No offense meant.” Occasionally there are so-called “chatterboxes” and quiet shopping windows, but not at discounters focused on sales, he explains.

Just no meatloaf!

Unsuspecting but caring, the Bavarian colleague feeds her busy moving helpers. There are professionals at work who routinely and without complaint lift the washing machine to the third floor. They only roll their eyes when their client presents a pallet of meat loaf rolls. Nobody reaches.

The head of the troop explains politely: “No offense, but they are giving us a hard time. “Customers offer us these rolls five out of five days.” Understandable and understood! The stove isn't connected yet, but the Greek restaurant around the corner saves the break.

Grabbing hands are all well and good, but introducing a new organization system in the office after work and surprising your colleagues with it the next morning is also not advisable. This provokes anger and unnecessary searches. “I can't find anything anymore. Hands off!” And – we all know this phenomenon – guests diligently help to clear the table, but they build up the kitchen in such a way that the hosts have to do twice as much trouble instead of filling the dishwasher and organic waste bin using the tried and tested system alone. Bring on the strict work instructions! They're incredibly relaxing.







