football goalkeepers know the problem, especially those from higher leagues: Supposed experts assess their performance in a public way without really having any idea of ​​the position that is repeatedly (and rightly so!) described as particularly special. The result is classics such as “he must have that” or an action that seems spectacular but is considered a mandatory exercise for goalkeepers becomes a “brilliant parade”.

Of course, this also applies to field players to a greater or lesser degree. It is not for nothing that the notorious 80 million national coaches are regularly mentioned. Almost everyone has played football at some point and if not, then just watched enough to be able to have a say – or at least want to. But there is often a particular lack of goalkeeper-specific expertise.

This can also be experienced again and again in the office. Who isn’t happy when the expert for everything explains their job to their colleagues and why everything is going so much better. That’s right, why didn’t we think of it ourselves a long time ago? Ah yes, right.

Don’t get me wrong: Where would we be if we weren’t allowed to freely (up to a certain point, of course) also tell a fair amount of nonsense about things we know little or no idea about. Not only football would be a little poorer sometimes. And of course, many things can be argued about anyway. But in the end, everyone naturally has fields in which their own knowledge is very poor. That’s no shame, who knows their way around anyway? Strong opinions without much substance nevertheless often find plenty of resonance. This is usually only of limited use to the cause. But it doesn’t help. So have fun at the next Bundesliga match day – or at the next meeting!

