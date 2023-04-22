Saturday, April 22, 2023, 5:18 p.m.

















Good weather can also leave a bad face, especially if you suffer from allergies. In the spring the flowering of plants and trees reach their maximum, this excess of pollen causes the dreaded allergic reactions. The culprits of the discomfort that it generates are small pimples produced by plants that allergic people perceive as harmful. Among many of the symptoms they experience are tearing, sneezing, conjunctivitis, rhinitis or respiratory distress.

According to the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology, allergy to pollen affects more than eight million Spaniards, seven of whom are allergic to grasses, a figure that increases more each year. Climate change and pollution also affect this disease, since it leads to the prolongation of the pollen season.

But how does this affect the eyes? Dry eyes, red eyes, tearing, itchy eyes, stinging, burning sensation and even blurred vision are some of the many problems that allergy sufferers have to deal with. Although these are symptoms that are difficult to avoid, experts promote a series of tricks to be able to spend a better spring.

Expose yourself to pollen as little as possible

This remedy may seem like a no-brainer, but it is a difficult thing to do, as there are times when it cannot be avoided. The Region and its characteristic orchards are surrounded by parks and green areas with a large number of plants. These places that contain a high concentration of pollen should be avoided. In addition, when leaving the house it is recommended to do so in the afternoon, since the level of pollen in the air drops.

Protect yourself when going out

How can you not always be at home, if you go out you have to protect yourself. To prevent pollen from entering the eyes, it is recommended to wear sunglasses. Although wearing glasses and masks is a bit uncomfortable, it also helps, especially on days with more pollination.

Take a shower when you get home

On those days when a high concentration of pollen is breathed in the environment. One way to reduce allergy symptoms is to take a shower when you get home to remove any pollen that may have accumulated on your body and hair. After this, the clothes that have been used should be washed.

Hang clothes inside

When the washing machine is finished, it is better to hang it indoors. Despite the fact that it takes time to dry, since this way they will not be impregnated with the pollen that enters the outside.

Keep home windows closed

Although these high temperatures call for opening the windows, it is recommended to close them to try to keep pollen as little as possible, especially when it is windy. Ten minutes is more than enough to ventilate the house and the best hours of the day are before dawn, late afternoon and early evening, when there is less concentration of pollen.

Clean the house more often

This trick is valid for those who are allergic to pollen or dust, cleaning the house with damp cloths reduces the particles that can be concentrated in the home. Another way to eliminate the concentration of pollen in the house is to use air purifying machines. In addition, there are special filters that can be put in the air conditioning of the house and the car.

It is very important not to touch or rub your eyes, especially if you already have allergy symptoms. When you have an allergy episode, it’s hard not to scratch it shouldn’t be done. Since the only thing that is achieved is to irritate them more and increase the chances of contracting some type of infection. If we use contact lenses, we must maintain correct cleaning habits and follow the instructions of our trusted optician.

In one of these itchy episodes, cold compresses can be used to relieve the itching and the sensation of puffy eyes and artificial tears. This way the eyes are hydrated and prevents them from drying out. Additionally, artificial tears help to clean any allergens from the eye and soothe irritation.

Another remedy to reduce redness is to boil a tablespoon of crushed flax seeds in half a liter of water for five minutes. Then strain and, when it has cooled down a bit, soak a clean cloth. When applying it, you should lie down and place it on your closed eyes for about five or 10 minutes, preferably at night.

Last and most important, although there are various medicines that can alleviate the symptoms of allergies, you should always consult an allergist. Each patient experiences different symptoms and doctors recommend a different treatment depending on the type and intensity of our allergy.