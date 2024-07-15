Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 02:00











First it was the old Lagoymar building, and now it is the turn of the shopping gallery attached to the hotel complex created in the seventies. The latest inspections have detected the danger of collapse of the commercial premises located opposite the Doblemar hotel, on the other side of the Gran Vía de La Manga, where they occupy an area of ​​2,695 square metres. The Local Police are monitoring the area to prevent the entry of people due to the risk of collapse, since the inspectors have verified that the floors have given way.

The San Javier Town Council has already hired a company to begin dismantling the first nine premises next week, which have been declared in a state of imminent ruin. “They are in a very dangerous situation and it is necessary to avoid any accidents,” says the Councillor for Urban Planning, Antonio Martínez. The nine premises located on the seafront will be the first to disappear, but the councillor assures that the other 40 existing premises are in a poor state and have reports declaring them in a state of ruin, awaiting the technicians to classify them as in imminent ruin.

The cost of the demolition of the nine premises and the removal of the material will amount to 40,000 euros, which will be financed with municipal funds, although the City Council will then proceed to collect the amount from the owners. According to municipal information, the shopping gallery is 60% owned by the Roc family, owners of the Doblemar hotel, and the rest is owned by small owners and some financial companies.

The owners submitted a rehabilitation plan to the City Council, but the municipal inspection determined that the premises needed to be demolished due to their advanced deterioration.

Some of the establishments, which are connected by an underground tunnel to the Doblemar hotel, were last open at least ten years ago, although this underground passage is now closed, according to the councillor.

This abandoned commercial premises was filled with old furniture and graffiti, and was used as a dumping ground. The procedure for the demolition and subsequent collection of costs will be similar to that followed by the City Council to remove the Lagoymar building, which has now disappeared from the landscape of La Manga. The next step will be to reimburse the costs of demolishing the tower, which, with the removal of waste and security measures, will amount to approximately one million euros, according to the councillor.

First, the owner, lawyer Tomás Maestre, will be asked for the amount in the voluntary phase and, if he does not return the funds to the municipal coffers, an executive claim will be made. As a last option, the City Council can put the 22,000 square metre plot for hotel use up for public auction and, if it is not successful, award it to itself and then sell it.