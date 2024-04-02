Nine Sols finally has one exit date official: the game will be available starting May 29th, initially only on PC, as the new one reveals trailer published by Red Candle Games.

Announced at the end of 2021, Nine Sols is an action platform with Sekiro-style combat, in which it is possible use the sword to deflect opponents' blows and take advantage of an opening in their guard to sink devastating maneuvers.

However, the structure is two-dimensional, with clear references to the action platform tradition and graphics that are in many ways cartoonish, designed to best adapt to the theme of the anthropomorphic animals that dominates the narrative.