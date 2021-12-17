Nine Sols is the new project announced by Red Candle Games, a action platform inspired by the latest great title published by From Software, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The authors behind the project are the same as Detention And Devotion (of the latter you will find more information here), who after having worked in the horror scene with the previous two titles, change their way towards a much more particular genre which, however, could reserve some surprises.

Red Candle Games has indeed posted on Twitter a post, announcing this new work and describing it in an almost didactic way; in fact we read:

Nine Sols (work in progress title) a hand-drawn 2D game full of lore and with combat inspired by the detours of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Embark on a journey into Asian fantasy. Explore a land once home to an ancient alien race and follow a hero on a quest for revenge on his mission to slay 9 Sols, rulers of an abandoned realm.

Surely this short opening immediately makes you think of From Software titles, in particular to the saga of Dark Souls, where we often find ourselves in regicidal contexts to decide the fate of the world of men. On the other hand, we must take into account the nature of the game, which could come close to the beloved Hollow Knight for the formula it wants to implement, finding a meeting point between the latter and the aforementioned.

WIP title #NineSols, a lore rich hand-drawn 2D action platformer with Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused combat. Embark on a journey of Asian fantasy, explore the land once home to an ancient alien race & follow a vengeful hero’s quest to slay 9 Sols, rulers of a forsaken realm pic.twitter.com/yRy4yHtlnF – redcandlegames (@redcandlegames) December 16, 2021

Red Candle Games has not talked about possible windows for the release of the game or forecasts, and we will probably have to wait before knowing anything else. For the moment, Nine Sols enters by right among those projects that arouse curiosity and which could turn out to be small pearls for the videogame panorama outside the main stream.

