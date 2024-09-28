Red Candle Games announced the release date of Nine Sols on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch: after the launch on PC, which took place last May, the Sekiro-style action platform will also be available on consoles from November 26th.

Set in the lost city of New Kunlun, the game puts us in command of Yi, a powerful warrior who is awakened to fight the Nine Sols: deadly creatures that dominate the kingdom and that can only be stopped mastering ancient fighting techniques.

So, against the backdrop of a Taopunk scenariowhich mixes cyberpunk and Taoism elements, we will find ourselves exploring increasingly more complex settings, unlocking new skills and facing opponents using the sword with mastery.

Situations well summarized by the trailer you find below, which includes several combat sequences but also platform phases in which we gradually discover the secrets of the scenario.