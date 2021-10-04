Nine soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Burkina Faso



Soldiers from Burkina Faso on patrol

Nine Burkina Faso soldiers were killed Monday morning in a terrorist attack on a military battalion in the north of the country, security sources said.

A security source said that gunmen attacked today, “at about five o’clock in the morning (local time and GMT) a military battalion in Yergo” in the town of Barsalogu (Northern Central Region), explaining that “the provisional toll is nine soldiers killed.”

Another security source confirmed the toll, and also spoke of “five wounded who were evacuated” for treatment. He did not specify the severity of their injuries.

The source added that “the material outcome is also huge,” noting that “some equipment was burned” and “others were taken by the attackers.”

A government source announced that “sweeping operations are underway, with reinforcements deployed in the area.”

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has witnessed frequent and bloody terrorist attacks, mostly carried out in the north and east regions close to Mali and Niger.

Attacks sometimes occur in the south, as happened Saturday, when two soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device exploded in Laraban, in the southwestern Cascade region, near the border with Ivory Coast.

And killed last Wednesday, five soldiers who were patrolling in the north of the country in a mine explosion, according to the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

Source: Reuters