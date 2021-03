In Turkey, nine soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

“A Cougar-class helicopter belonging to our ground forces took off at 13:55 from Bingel to Tatvan. Communication with him was interrupted at 14:25, ”the ministry said.

Nine soldiers were killed, four more were injured, the report said.

