The Israeli Army announced this Wednesday (1st) that nine soldiers were killed in clashes with Palestinian militias inside the Gaza Strip in the ground incursion phase, which began last Friday (27th).

The military spokesman released a list of nine names of soldiers killed in combat, without specifying where their deaths occurred.

According to local press, seven of the soldiers, from the Guivati ​​unit, were killed after the vehicle they were in was hit by an anti-tank missile fired by terrorists from the Islamic group Hamas. Four others were injured in the action.

The other two dead soldiers were inside a tank when they ran over an explosive device.

“We are in a difficult war. It will be a long war. We have important achievements in it, but also painful losses,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this Wednesday about military losses.

“The entire nation of Israel embraces you, the families, from the bottom of our hearts. We are all with you in this time of great sadness. Our soldiers fell in an unjust war, the war for our home. I promise you, citizens of Israel: we will complete the work, we will continue until victory”, he added.

In turn, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that “the loss of Defense Force fighters in the battles against Hamas terrorists in Gaza is a hard and painful blow.”

“Sadly, the important achievements of the powerful fighters deep in the Gaza Strip come at a high price. We are prepared and ready for a long and complex campaign that demands courage, determination and perseverance,” Gallant said.

The death of the nine soldiers brings to 11 the number of soldiers killed in fighting inside Gaza yesterday, after the Army announced the death of two soldiers from a reconnaissance unit after the building they were in collapsed in a Hamas attack.

The Israeli army says it has struck more than 11,000 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.

“Overnight, combined Israel Defense Forces troops struck several terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip, including operational command centers and Hamas terrorist cells,” a military spokesman said.

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, with an attack by the Palestinian terrorist group on Israeli soil, which resulted in 1,400 deaths, more than 5,400 injuries and 240 hostages taken to the Gaza Strip.

In total, 326 Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in 26 days of war, most of them during Hamas’ surprise attack.

Since then, the Israeli Army has been bombing the Gaza Strip in reprisal and, on Friday (27), expanded ground operations within the region controlled by terrorists. (With EFE agency)