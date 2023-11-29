Mash: four policemen died when the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled a village in the Kherson region

Nine police officers were seriously injured as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the village of Yubileiny, Kherson region, reports Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the source, four of them could not be saved, five were urgently hospitalized in serious condition. Another 12 people received medical treatment on site.

It is reported that Ukrainian soldiers fired from the American Himars MLRS. One of the shells hit the building where the Novokakhovsky Department of Internal Affairs of Russia was temporarily located. As a result, six official vehicles were also damaged.

On November 28, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the village of Poroz, Grayvoronsky urban district, Belgorod region, and a private residential building came under fire.