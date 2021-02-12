Between the Valencian exuberance and the Andalusian magic, the Region of Murcia goes almost unnoticed by many travelers. Her discretion makes that at times she seems to settle solely for the recognition and fidelity of those who, almost by chance, discover her as a friendly and unpretentious haven. This region of the Mediterranean arc offers a hospitable warm water coast, oasis almost hidden in the middle of whitish deserts, legendary orchards Y baroque cities. Its coastline is a mixture of very long dune beaches like those of La Manga and small coves that hide sunken wrecks to be discovered by diving enthusiasts. They also stand out amazing spas on the beach where the mud becomes miraculous, ancient mines that overlook the sea in the middle of a landscape that looks like a Western movie, and even modernist cities superimposed on archaeological treasures that go back to the time when these lands were inhabited by Carthaginians and Romans.

Keep reading