Nine perpetrators threaten to spend years in Polish prison for something that will have you back on the streets here after a week

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2024
Nine perpetrators threaten to spend years in Polish prison for something that will have you back on the streets here after a week

Nine Dutch people, including a minor, were arrested in Poland when they tried to find a shipment of cocaine in the port of Gdynia. It is exceptional that the perpetrators could be found so far away from home. After their clumsy action, they now face the threat of years in prison. “I did what they asked so nothing would happen.”


