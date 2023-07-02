As a result of an accident with a minibus on the Sverdlovsk highway in Chelyabinsk, nine people were previously injured. This was announced on Sunday, July 2, by the press service of the regional Ministry of Health.

Eyewitness footage shows injured passengers lying on the grass being treated.

Eight ambulances were sent to the scene of the accident.

“Preliminary, nine victims, one of them is a child. Six people were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity in hospitals in Chelyabinsk. Three victims, after being assisted by the EMS staff, refused hospitalization,” the ministry said.

The Chelyabinsk traffic police reported that a minibus and a KamAZ truck collided with a semi-trailer. The truck was driven by a 38-year-old man, the Ford Transit minibus was driven by a 61-year-old driver.

“As a result of an accident, the Ford Transit collided with an electrical support, after which it overturned on the roof,” the state traffic inspectorate specified.

Earlier that day, an accident involving two trucks and one passenger car occurred on the Moscow Ring Road. First, the truck collided with a passenger car driving in front of it, then a dump truck drove into it. The metropolitan deptrans reported that the causes of the collision are being investigated.