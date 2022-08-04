In Khabarovsk, a bus with passengers crashed into a pole, nine people were injured

On Bolshaya Street in the city of Khabarovsk, a passenger bus with people crashed into a pole. As a result of an accident, nine Russians were injured, reports TASS with reference to the regional Ministry of Health.

According to doctors, there were no seriously injured in the accident, six of them were released after examination.

At the prosecutor’s office of the Khabarovsk Territory clarifiedthat the driver of the bus, following the route Baltimore – SNT Cheryomushki, lost control. The accident is under investigation.

“An assessment will be given to the implementation of legislation in the organization of passenger transportation,” the supervisory authority said.

