Three children and six adults were injured as a result of a fire in a five-storey residential building in the Ramenskoye urban district of the Moscow region. This was announced on Thursday, January 14 “RIA News” regional emergency services representative.

“In a fire in an apartment on the fourth floor of a five-story brick apartment building No. 15, building 2 on Guryev Street, nine people were injured, including three children,” he told the agency.

According to the interlocutor of RIA Novosti, the fire occurred the day before. 20 people were evacuated from the building, including five children. 42 people and 12 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

He also added that nine people asked for medical help with signs of poisoning by combustion products, and three of them were children born in 2014-2019. Five of them, including children, were hospitalized.

Earlier, on the night of January 14, a fire broke out in an apartment building in Khabarovsk. As a result of the fire, five people died – a one-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl, as well as their mother, father and grandfather. The area of ​​the fire was 10 sq. m.