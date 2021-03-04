Nine people were injured in the collision of the Nefaz shuttle bus with a post in Izhevsk. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the traffic police of Udmurtia.

According to the ministry, the vehicle crashed into a power line on the morning of Thursday, March 4. All victims of the accident were taken to a medical facility.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the accident was that the woman driving the bus lost control and hit a pole. It is noted that on February 27, another bus crashed into the same power line support, then six people were injured.

Earlier, three people were killed, six were injured in a car accident with a passenger minibus and a truck in the suburbs. It was reported that on the 72nd kilometer of the M-7 highway in Pavlovsky Posad, a minibus with passengers crashed into a parked truck at full speed.