more effort

The preventive authorities considered yesterday everything campaign against fireworks a success implemented for these holidays. But in the analysis of the figures are not arguments to throw the bells to the flight. Yesterday, Governor Rubén Rocha reported that at least nine people were injured for playing with fireworks, six of them children. No doubt more effort is required.

No way

Contrary to what he wanted, the balance of Christmas Eve and Christmas in the northern zone of Sinaloa was red. Ahome, El Fuerte and Choix did not have a white balance due to the more desire that those responsible for public safety, Civil Protection and emergency services put into it. They say that the one who regretted not having come out clean was the mayor of El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva, because when he took action, he took action.

fatal combination

In the port of Mazatlán, five people died the week that just ended in traffic accidents, and the mayor Édgar González distributed blame and justified his road agents. He said that people combine alcohol with driving and that has been one of the causes of so many tragedies. In addition, he added that they drive too fast. Perhaps the president is partly right, but as an authority he must be more energetic to avoid it.

in debt

The federal deputy Casimiro Zamora pointed out that all the municipalities of the state currently have millionaire debts with the Conagua for the concept of right and use of national waters, since there are cases such as Guasave, where 120 million pesos are owed. The legislator assures that the Conagua has given signs of wanting to collect this debt from the participation of municipalities, since he does not see interest in them to settle this pending.

After 2024

In Salvador Alvarado, within Morena, the measurement of political profitability has already begun between the mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar, who, although he claims not to be thinking about re-election, is holding meetings and promoting his polls, and who is known as the “rooster” of deputy Ambrocio Chávez, the agricultural leader Samuel López, who after leaving the PRI has been offering the message of being “the good guy” by 2024.