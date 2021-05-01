Nine people were detained during a protest held in London on May 1 against the expansion of police powers. Reported by the agency Reuters…

According to his estimates, more than a thousand people took part in the procession through the center of the British capital.

Due to the demonstration, traffic on the Tower Bridge was closed for an hour during the day.

Rally against the controversial bill, which gives the police additional powers, including to disperse protests, as well as toughening punishment for vandalism and disorderly conduct, in British cities has continued since March, despite coronavirus restrictions.

Residents of Bristol are especially active in the demonstrations. So, on March 21, the procession in the city turned into riots, the participants of which smashed the windows of the police station and set fire to several official vehicles. As a result, several police officers were hospitalized with fractured ribs and limbs.

On April 24, it was reported that as a result of protests in London due to restrictions aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus infection, eight police officers were injured.