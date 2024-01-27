As a result of a mass brawl on Tambovskaya Street in the Southern Administrative District (SAD) of Moscow, during which shooting occurred, nine people were detained. The press service of the capital's main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reported this on January 27.

According to law enforcement officials, the participants in the brawl were arrested for 15 days.

“A domestic conflict occurred between a group of citizens, which escalated into a brawl. As a result of the measures taken, nine people were detained and taken to the territorial department of internal affairs to check for involvement in this offense. There were no reports of casualties as a result of the incident,” they reported. TASS in the press service of the department.

It is clarified that administrative protocols have been drawn up against the detainees under the article on petty hooliganism (Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation). In addition, a criminal case has been opened based on the incident under Part 2 of Art. 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Hooliganism”): those involved in the case may face up to seven years in prison.

Now law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation, the details of the incident are being clarified.

