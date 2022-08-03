A coal mine collapsed in the municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila state in Mexico, leaving nine people trapped. This was reported on Wednesday, August 3, by a local publication. Coahuila en linea.

It is specified that after the collapse of the trunk was flooded with groundwater. Employees of the civil protection service, firefighters, local and regional police left for the scene.

No other details of the incident were given.

It is noted that coal was extracted from the well for the production of electricity at the facilities of the Federal Electricity Commission in the municipality of Nava.

Last June, a mine collapsed in the Mexican state of Coahuila, when at least seven miners were reported to be underground. It was noted that the cause of the accident could be the flooding of the mine.