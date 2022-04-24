The Japanese coast guard has rescued nine people on board from the tour boat that disappeared on Saturday off the coast of the Shiretoko nature reserve near the northern island of Hokkaido after getting into trouble. The victims were found unconscious in the icy water early Sunday morning (local time), local media reported. There is still no trace of the other seventeen people who were on board and the boat itself.

