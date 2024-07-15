Nine people injured in accident involving minibus in Altai Krai

In the Altai region, nine people were injured in a traffic accident involving a minibus and a truck with a concrete mixer mounted on it. This was reported by the radio station “Moscow Speaks” in Telegram.

The accident occurred on a section of the A-321 highway. The local police department reported that the minibus driver violated the distance from the car in front and crashed into it.

There were 17 people in the minibus at the time of the collision. No information about the injuries sustained by the victims has been provided.

