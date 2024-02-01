You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The woman and the minors were taken to the hospital to be admitted.
The man threw acid at the passengers of a car after an accident.
At least nine people, including a woman and her two small childrenhave been injured after suffering an attack with a “corrosive substance” in southern London.
The woman and the minors were taken to the hospital to be admitted, as well as three other people who apparently came to their aid, the department explained in a statement. London Metropolitan Policebetter known as Scotland Yard.
According to Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle, Three police officers also had to be admitted to hospital. after appearing at the scene of the event, in the neighborhood of Lambethalthough his injuries are minor.
Marina Ahmad, member of the London Assembly, explained through his social networks that a man had thrown acid at the passengers of a car after an accident.
The suspect fled the scene, according to the security forces, who have launched a search and capture operation against him to clarify his possible participation and the causes of the attack.
At this time we believe it is a corrosive substance
The air service is participating in the operation, for which citizen cooperation has also been requested.
“Although testing is being done to determine what the substance is, at this time we believe it is a corrosive substance,” Castle said.
The Police did not offer details about the condition of the injured.
EFE
