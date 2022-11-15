Ministry of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region: 9 people were hospitalized after an accident with a bus

Nine people were hospitalized in the Nizhny Novgorod region as a result of an accident involving a passenger bus carrying workers. about this in his TelegramThe Minister of Health of the region David Melik-Huseinov said on the channel.

“Medics who arrived at the scene provided first aid to nine victims. According to preliminary data, all the victims received injuries of varying severity, but are in a stable condition,” Melik-Huseinov said.

According to him, the victims delivered to the hospital of the city of Arzamas. Later was taken the decision to redirect two people who are in a stable serious condition to the Semashko Regional Clinical Hospital in Nizhny Novgorod.

“One victim has three compression fractures of the spine and a chest injury. The second victim with several lacerations of body parts and an eye socket injury,” the minister said, adding that specialized ambulance evacuation teams were sent for the victims.

About the accident on the highway R-72 Vladimir – Murom – Arzamas in the Nizhny Novgorod region became known on the evening of November 15. According to preliminary data, the driver of the PAZ bus, following the route “Perevoz – Mukhtolovo”, lost control and drove into a ditch.