From: Karolin Schaefer

Dozens of people are poisoned after eating turtle meat in the Zanzibar Archipelago. For nine of them, the enjoyment ends in death.

Chake-Chake – Every year numerous people travel to the Zanzibar Archipelago, a group of islands in Tanzania. The main islands include Unguja (Zanzibar) and Pemba. They provide a habitat for many animals, including sea turtles. These are also considered a delicacy there – although this has actually been banned for a long time and consumption is even dangerous. The latter was fatal for a group of holidaymakers – including eight children.

Fatal poisoning: Nine people die after eating Zanzibar delicacy

Nine people have now died after eating the specialty, the British daily reported The Guardian. There were eight children and a woman who died on Friday evening (March 8). The woman is said to be the mother of one of the deceased children. 78 other people were taken to hospital due to symptoms of poisoning.

Nine people die after eating turtle meat on the island of Pemba, which is part of the Zanzibar archipelago. (Symbolic image) © imago

The meat of a sea turtle was already consumed by those affected on Tuesday (March 5), the news agency quoted AP the local health authority. Laboratory tests are said to have confirmed that all victims had previously eaten the meat.

Turtle meat as a delicacy: These are the symptoms of poisoning

Although the consumption of turtle meat is considered a delicacy in Zanzibar and other coastal regions of Tanzania, it is now banned. The BBC reported that seven people on Pemba had already died after eating it in 2021, including a three-year-old boy.

The Turtle Foundation warned of the serious consequences of eating turtle meat, which can lead to serious or fatal poisoning – a phenomenon known as “chelonitoxism”. The exact cause has not yet been sufficiently researched. “Poisons that the turtles ingest through algae may play a role,” the organization said.

These symptoms can occur if poisoning occurs:

dizziness

Vomit

Shortness of breath

Sore throat and stomach pain

Zanzibar delicacy: Eating turtle meat can be fatal

In the worst case, consumption can lead to death due to organ failure. Although such poisonings are rare, children, the elderly and immunocompromised people are most at risk. Despite the ban, turtle meat is also eaten regularly in Indonesia, for example at celebrations. The animals' shells serve as good luck charms. Although there are now special rites, such as tasting the meat of pets, fatal poisonings still occur. There are also unusual specialties in other countries.

There are seven species of sea turtles worldwide. Although they are strictly protected in many countries, populations are declining dramatically, reported the animal protection organization WWF. The animals are hunted not only for their meat, but also for their shells. Increasing marine pollution and bycatch pose additional problems.

Recently, several cases of poisoning and chemical burns after consuming cola products caused a stir in Croatia.

