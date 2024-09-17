Nine people detained in Krasnoyarsk Krai after patients died from IVs

In Krasnoyarsk Krai, nine people were detained after three patients died from IV drips. This was reported in his Telegram-channel reports the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Krasnoyarsk Krai and the Republic of Khakassia.

It is specified that members of the organized group illegally provided medical services for the treatment of people suffering from drug addiction and alcoholism in the territory of the Russian region.

According to preliminary information, the suspects offered withdrawal services using IV drips with psychotropic and potent drugs. As a result of their actions, three people died.

Earlier, a case was opened in Kazan after a tragedy that happened to a 30-year-old man due to an IV drip given by a cosmetologist. At the same time, the woman stated that she had already given a client this drug with vitamins and there were no consequences.