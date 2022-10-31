With videosIndian police have arrested nine people after a suspension bridge collapses in the western state of Gujarat. They are linked to a company that maintained the bridge and are suspected of culpable homicide. The death toll has now risen to 141.



The disaster is one of India’s deadliest incidents in the past decade. Hundreds of people fell into the Machchhu River in Morbi after the bridge collapse yesterday. 177 people have been rescued from the water. Police warn that the death toll is likely to rise further as the ongoing search continues. A government official says rescue work has been hampered by the muddy water.

The Ministry of Justice focuses its investigations on persons responsible for the renovation, management and maintenance of the 230-metre-long pedestrian bridge. The arrests are related to this, the police said to Reuters news agency.

The historic bridge was built during the British rule in the nineteenth century. The bridge was closed for renovation for six months and was only re-opened a week ago. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. The structure may have collapsed under the weight of the many pedestrians.

Local officials say Oreva Group was awarded a contract this year to manage and maintain the bridge for 15 years. This company is also engaged in the production of clocks and electronic products. According to a municipal employee, the Oreva Group had not informed the authorities of the reopening of the bridge and no documentation had been issued.

