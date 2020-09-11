In Moscow, 9 sufferers with coronavirus have died over the previous day. About it reported the operational headquarters of the capital in its Telegram.

In all those that died, the prognosis of pneumonia was confirmed and a constructive check end result for coronavirus an infection was obtained. Because the starting of the epidemic, 4,956 individuals have died in Moscow.

In Russia, over the previous day, 5363 new circumstances of coronavirus an infection have been detected. The overall variety of contaminated individuals within the nation was 1,046,370 forever. Of those, 18,263 individuals died and 862,373 recovered.

