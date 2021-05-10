At least nine Palestinians, including three children, died on May 10 in the Gaza Strip after Israeli bombings in retaliation for the rocket fire. The violence escalates to airstrikes, after three days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces in East Jerusalem over a new attempt to evict Palestinian families in a city that both parties claim as their own.

The long-standing Palestinian-Israeli conflict is experiencing one of its worst outbreaks in recent years. This Monday the clashes escalated to air strikes between Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli Army, leaving nine fatalities; all Palestinian, including three children.

The events came after the Hamas group confirmed that it fired rockets at Israel, setting off warning sirens in Jerusalem and near the Gaza border.

It was an apparent response by the militant group to the more than 300 Palestinians who have been injured in clashes with Israeli forces in front of the Al-Aqsa mosque, where they are protesting against a new attempt to evict Palestinian families in East Jerusalem.

Israeli air strikes killed at least 9 people in occupied Gaza on Monday, say health officials – including 3 children. Israeli forces earlier wounded 300+ Palestinians in Jerusalem. Hamas later launched rockets into Israel, with no reported Israeli casualties. pic.twitter.com/v9asCFmVdx – AJ + (@ajplus) May 10, 2021



For its part, the Israeli Army acknowledged that it launched retaliatory air strikes against Gaza, although it assured that it was a selective operation against targets of the Islamist movement and that it cannot “ensure that all the deaths were the result of these” attacks.

Hamas’s action came after it ended an ultimatum the group gave Israel to withdraw its troops from two troubled points in East Jerusalem.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces escalated over the weekend in the face of a new attempt by the government of Bnejamin Netanyahu to evict Palestinian families from the disputed area.

A court ruling this year that endorsed the construction of new Jewish settlements sparked the ire of the Palestinians and Israel’s Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Monday to hear appeals was ultimately postponed due to the violent clashes.

With Reuters and EFE