The overload and work strain suffered by nurses during the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a notable deterioration in their physical and psychological health. Seven out of ten suffer from the ‘burned out’ professional syndrome and almost nine out of ten feel stressed, while anxiety, fear or anguish affects almost all of these professionals.

These are the first results of the macro-survey carried out by the Satse Nursing Union, to a total of 11,645 nurses from all the communities during the month of February, and that «evidence clearly and emphatically that the lack of protection, means and human resources has harmed all of these professionals, who have dedicated themselves since the beginning of the pandemic to caring for and serving millions of people, putting their health and safety, as well as that of their closest people, at all times at clear risk. . According to the study, in recent months the feeling of being ‘burned out’ with work has grown by 13 points, from 56% to 69% of those surveyed, while stress has increased from 78% to more than 88%.

Some data 69% of professionals have the feeling of being ‘burned out’ with their work. 88% has a feeling of emotional exhaustion. 57% have sexual problems.

The feeling of emotional exhaustion has also skyrocketed, going from 75% to more than 88% of the nurses consulted, while the feeling of accomplishment with the work carried out in their corresponding unit, service, decreased by almost 10 points. or health center, standing at just 40%.

Since 2012, the Satse union has been conducting periodic studies to analyze the psychological and physical consequences that their care and care work has on nurses, “and far from improving, there is still a general deterioration that, on this occasion and as a result of what has been suffered during the months of the health crisis is more serious and worrisome, ”they underline.

The survey is also interested in the main symptoms that professionals claim to suffer as a result of their work, both on a physical level (muscle tension, appetite or sleep disorders, sexual problems), and on a psychological and emotional level (nervousness, anxiety, fear, anguish, irritability, difficulty in concentration). 96% of the nurses surveyed state that they have suffered restlessness, nervousness, anxiety, fear or anguish; of them, 60% admit that they suffer from it frequently or very frequently, while nine out of ten have felt that the situation they experienced surpasses them.

92% of the professionals who have carried out the Satse survey declare they have sleep disturbances, and 83%, appetite disturbances. Sexual problems have appeared for more than 57%. Another of the ailments referred to as a consequence of the work overload and stress suffered in recent months is that almost 80% of the professionals surveyed have decreased memory, almost 88% have difficulty concentrating and about 77% report slowness of thought.