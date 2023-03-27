Nine out of ten lawyers from the Administration of Justice (LAJ) of the Region of Murcia who supported the strike voted in favor of approving a preliminary agreement with the Ministry of Justice and calling off the strike that has paralyzed the courts for two months. This vote took place this Monday morning in an assembly in which the justice professionals who have supported the strike for more than 60 days participated.

Specifically, of the 84 participants that appear in the census of strikers, 75 professionals voted in favor (89.29%) of calling off the strike and accepting the agreement, nine against.

“Tomorrow is when it is signed and for that reason we also have to have a reserve until it is signed,” explains Mar Garcerán, territorial delegate of the Progressive Union. According to the spokeswoman, the agreement recognizes part of their claims, “it is not totally satisfactory, but due to the responsibility of public service we have to resume our work and we will continue to claim our professional dignity in another framework that is not the conflict of the strike, but in another manner. We are part of the solution, that is, we are going to continue working, and we will do everything necessary to resume the normal functioning of the Administration of Justice,” said Mar Gacerán.

The lawyers of the Administration of Justice and the Ministry of Pilar Llop reached an agreement in principle last Friday in the framework of the negotiations to end the indefinite strike of these professionals. Neither of the two parties gave details of the content of the agreement, but they assured that there were assignments on both sides.

In a note, the Strike Committee indicated that day that, after a week in which negotiations were resumed and “after an intense debate”, the Administration has put on the table the agreement proposal that said committee sent to the assemblies of the LAJ to study it, something that was voted in the Region this Monday morning.

The parties will meet tomorrow at the Ministry to, in principle, sign the agreement and end the two-month strike.