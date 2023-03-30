Thursday, March 30, 2023, 11:11





Dr. Blas Flor-Lorente, head of the Digestive and Oncological Surgery Service at Quirónsalud Valencia, warns that “around 90% of colorectal cancers can be cured as long as they are detected on time, since this type of tumor develops on precursor lesions such as They are the polyps, whose evolution requires approximately ten to fifteen years to become malignant.

colon cancer treatment



Dr. Juan Antonio Luján, head of the general surgery and digestive system service of Quirónsalud Murcia recommends starting prevention tests from the age of 50, although it advises that “this type of test should be carried out beforehand in the event of a family history, the patient’s medical history, or the appearance of suspected symptoms.”

Signs and symptoms of colon cancer



The symptoms of colon cancer are often similar to those of other more frequent processes such as hemorrhoids, fissures or fistulas, which can delay diagnosis. Even so, the emission of blood with the feces should put us on alert. «Others of the colon cancer symptoms» points out doctor Flor « are persistent constipation, persistent abdominal or anal pain, or increased abdominal circumference. All of them should always lead us to consult a specialist, so that they can guide us correctly.

Can colorectal cancer be prevented?



For the early detection of colon cancer, different types of examinations can be performed, the most fecal occult blood test the most utilized. “A positive result on this test should be followed up with a colonoscopy diagnostic confirmation”, advises Dr. Luján, “and if the test is negative, it is recommended to repeat it after two years”.

Advanced surgical treatment for colon cancer in Quirónsalud Murcia and Valencia



The specialists in Oncologic surgery of Quirónsalud Murcia and Valencia stand out for their high specialization in the advanced approach of digestive system tumorsespecially as far as minimally invasive techniques are concerned.

In the case of colon cancer, Dr. Juan Antonio Lujan from Quirónsalud Murcia highlights the laparoscopic approach“a technique”, which, as it indicates, “is performed with four or five small incisions instead of large cuts of fifteen or twenty centimeters in length, which provides an intervention with a high-definition view of the area to be intervened that allows a more precise and careful technique.

Among the advantages offered by this technique, Dr. Blas Flor-Lorente from Quirónsalud Valencia points out that “patients require fewer blood transfusions, it reduces both the risk of infections such as hernias, as well as much shorter hospital stays. Likewise, it reduces the risk of patients having to resort to colostomy»