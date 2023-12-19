Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/19/2023 – 8:53

More than a year after the fiercest election in the country's history, political polarization remains strong among the Brazilian electorate. A Datafolha survey released this Tuesday, 19th, shows that nine out of ten respondents remain convinced of their vote in the 2022 elections, and only 8% say they did not make the best choice. The indices are stable, within the margin of error, in relation to the institute's last survey on the subject, carried out in September this year.

The survey was carried out on December 5th with 2,004 people in 135 cities across the country. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. As for the candidates, 9% said they regretted voting for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) while 7% said the same about Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The Lula government has shown signs of wanting to reduce polarization, trying to attract Bolsonaro's voters. Nods to the opposition appear in videos of the advertising campaign “Brazil is one people”, such as the Farmácia Popular advertisement in which an actress wears the green and yellow shirt, a symbol associated with Bolsonaro supporters, and has access to medicines.

The president is also preparing a speech about unity to be broadcast close to Christmas, following the same line as the advertising pieces.

However, there are still incentives for polarization on the part of the president. At a meeting of the PT's national directory on the 8th, Lula highlighted the dispute between him and Bolsonaro and stated that in the election, if the opponents bark, the PT members must bark back.

Voters remain convinced

Voters' confidence in their respective electoral preferences remains the same, with an upward trend: 43% of those interviewed say they trust their candidate as much as they did on election day; 38% say they trust even more nowadays; 18%, finally, say they trust the candidate less than in 2022.

One year after the election, the electorate's conviction in relation to their candidates remains practically intact: 30% of those surveyed declare themselves PT members; 25%, Bolsonaro supporters. The rates are identical to those obtained by the institute in December last year, shortly after the elections.

Closest election in history

Lula defeated Bolsonaro, then a candidate for re-election, with a margin of 2.1 million votes, or 1.8%. The final score was 50.9% to 49.1% of valid votes. It was the closest electoral victory since the country's redemocratization. Until then, the record had been in the 2014 election, in which Dilma Rousseff (PT) defeated Aécio Neves (PSDB) with a margin of 3.28%.