Almost nine out of every ten new cars sold in Norway in 2024 were fully electric, according to records from the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), bringing the country closer to reaching its goal of selling only ‘zero-emission’ vehicles by 2025.

«Norway will be the first country in the world to practically eliminate cars with gasoline and diesel engines of the market in the field of sales,” predicted the director of the organization, Christina Bu. The best-selling brands in the period in the European country were Tesla, Volkswagen and Toyota.

Norway, an oil-producing country, has managed to achieve this sales mix by penalizing combustion vehicles with high taxes, while exempting them from the payment of import fees and VAT on electric cars in order to increase its attractiveness among the population.

«Very often we see in other countries that someone puts tax incentives or exemptions and then withdraws them,” Bu criticized in this regard, adding that the recipe for success applied in the Norwegian market has been to avoid partisan political struggle around mobility, since governments of both political groups have applied continuity policies. when it comes to the electric car in order to accelerate its presence on Norwegian roads.