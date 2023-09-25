Sleep disorders, anxiety, fear, increased workload which has taken time away from family, rest and private life. The family doctors’ discomfortbetween lack of colleagues, difficulty in finding replacements and increasingly high bureaucracy, “it is palpable” and reaches almost 90% of professionals. Too much stress. The unions, health experts and sector analysts say so. And the growing early retirements say so: according to Enpam data, we have gone from 718 white coats who left work early in 2019 to 1,096 in 2022, overall numbers for general medicine, including paediatricians, which are indicative despite considering the ongoing pension hump.

According to the Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), based on the survey carried out by the Piepoli Institute last March, the share of white coats in families who declare themselves stressed reaches 90%. And 11% of these professionals experienced health problems from 2020 to 2022 that they did not have before, especially sleep disorders. The situation does not seem to have changed much given that “some stress risk factors inherited from the pandemic have not changed”, explains Paolo Misericordia, head of the Study Center of the Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg), to Adnkronos Salute.

“During the pandemic we opened a series of channels that were absolutely necessary to deal with the emergency and to assist our patients, from WhatsApp to other social platforms or emails. At that moment it was important to do so. But now it is impossible to go back But for the doctor it means managing, together with the thousand tasks of the profession, dozens of messages a day that require attention. Patients, faced with a health problem, expect a response at any time, at 5 in the morning or at 10 pm Continuous interactions reduce the doctor’s life time and increase stress”, warns Misericordia. In this framework “we will now have to find solutions, including technological ones, such as algorithms capable of discriminating and giving priority levels to messages. This would make the doctor’s life livable”.

What happens in Rome

In Rome “we also had sensational cases, such as a colleague who ended up in hospital for post-traumatic stress and some who turned to psychological assistance services”. Burnout symptoms. Now, once the emergency has passed, “elements of discomfort still remain. However, it is difficult for the problem to be admitted and for people to talk about requests for psychological help. The malaise is highlighted above all by the strong increase in early retirements, even 7 or 8 years early“. Those most at risk of exhaustion “are the doctors who are most attached to their work, who are unlikely to accept the evidence of having to stop. And even those who work alone, less protected on a psychosocial level than those who work in clinics with others”. This is what Pier Luigi Bartoletti, provincial secretary of Fimmg Rome, told Adnkronos Salute, photographing a situation of growing discomfort in the category.

“What we see – continues Bartoletti – is a difficulty that is faced by seeking escape routes. And early pensions are the tip of the iceberg. There are many more who would leave if they could, who ask ENPAM for the pension calculation. We have we have also had cases of doctors who retired at 63 instead of 70. And there are several colleagues who, due to overwork, have become ill”. Even those who assist others need to be cared for. “At the first signs of exhaustion – often talked about in chats between doctors – the trade union community and colleagues recommend taking a break for a while, taking a holiday”. Sometimes it’s not enough and you need specialized assistance.

Today the pressure on general medicine “is no longer as dramatic as in the pandemic, the situation is also improving”, but “it remains high – Bartoletti underlines – because in addition to normal work, bureaucracy, crazy pace, also remains, as a legacy of Covid, the ‘door’ of social media is continuously open to patients. Added to this are the difficulties in providing answers to problems that patients pose to us every day due to Covid, a disease that we manage today – from diagnostics to bureaucracy – also because the communications on what to do, which were punctual in times of pandemic, are now no longer there. Many colleagues are also disoriented”.

The phenomenon is being studied by the Medical Associationto understand the dimensions of the problem, find solutions and launch initiatives to support colleagues”, Antonio Magi, president of the Order of Doctors of Rome and its province, announces to Adnkronos Salute, highlighting how since the pandemic emergency the doctors of territory show more and more professional discomfort.

“The big problem is represented – continues Magi – above all by the access methods, which have changed a lot. During Covid the use of messaging to contact one’s doctor has grown enormously. And this channel now remains open. This means that a professional with 1,500 patients every day it receives a number of messages that are difficult to manage, which adds to the daily work and major bureaucratic tasks. An evidently very heavy load that many family doctors have not been able to handle – he underlines – In particular the older ones who, in several cases, they left the profession early. We have had a significant peak in dropouts which is evident across the territory with a strong shortage of general practitioners in some areas, in particular the most difficult suburban areas of the capital.” Where, says Magi, “it also happens that armed patients arrive in the office”.

The Order “has already carried out some surveys to take stock of how the doctors of the province feel, in the area but also in the hospitals. Now we want to have a clearer picture to then identify concrete support actions – comments the president of the ‘Order – and don’t leave your colleagues alone.”