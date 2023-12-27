From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/27/2023 – 9:00

Whether for rest or family adventures, summer holidays should be accompanied by organization and control of money, as most Brazilians believe. According to the Financial Planning for Summer Holidays survey, carried out by Serasa in partnership with the Opinion Box institute, 92% of respondents consider it very important to carry out a financial plan to take their holidays.



In advance of decisions and expenses, 63% of respondents also tend to compare the prices of tickets, reservations or accommodation before the period. According to Clara Aguiar, financial education specialist at Serasa, planning should be the key to avoiding financial losses during the period.

“Those who start saving, studying tours and purchasing tickets in advance will have even more peace of mind to enjoy travel without headaches”, he believes.

In this scenario, the study highlights that 3 in 10 Brazilians say they have already gone into debt due to a vacation trip. “Even though it is a period of relaxation, control over finances should not be left aside”, adds Clara. “One tip is to choose a financial organization tool, such as spreadsheets, apps or the traditional notebook, to write down all your expenses during your rest days. From ice cream on the beach to transportation costs, every small expense matters to ensure peace of mind at the end of the trip.”

Plans for summer 2023/2024

The study also investigated Brazilians' intentions for the summer of 2023/2024: 36% of respondents say they intend to travel in the coming months. Among them, 16% responded that they would like to take the trip in December, while 13% say they plan for January and 7% for February. Prioritizing organization, seven out of 10 people who are expected to travel between January and February started planning their trip in the last six months.

Regarding finances, most respondents intend to spend more than R$2,000 on vacation, whether in December, January or February. The amounts, in general, will be divided between travelers or paid in full by a single person. Regardless of this, the budget will be used, especially, for food and tours.

Methodology

The survey interviewed 6,667 men and women over the age of 16, from all social classes and regions of the country. The quantitative interviews were carried out online, during the month of November 2023.