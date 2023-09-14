Nine employees of the Rotterdam Police Unit are said to have made misogynistic and sexist statements about colleagues in a WhatsApp group. The unit itself reports this. The nine have been suspended for the time being.

The unit has started an investigation into the existence of this app group after it was reported last week to the management of the detainee duties team, which includes the employees.

‘We do not tolerate cross-border behavior within our organization. That is why the Safety Integrity and Complaints department has been asked to thoroughly investigate this case,” can be read in a news item on the police website.

The purpose of the research is to clarify what everyone’s role and contribution has been in the WhatsApp group. Until more is clear, the nine police officers are not at work.







See also Africa | At least 12 were killed and 21 injured when an apartment building collapsed in Cameroon Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Comment? Letters can be sent to our readers’ editors, with first, last name and address (the latter not for publication). A reader letter is a maximum of 150 words and can be shortened. We do not post anonymous letters.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Watch our most popular news videos in the playlist below:

