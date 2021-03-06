Nine of the 23 flats that the Balearic Government wants to expropriate in Menorca were bought less than a year ago by a local company from the bank that registered them in the Ministry’s registry, according to the current owner, who has reported that the flats do not have certificate of occupancy, have just been renovated for sale and are already approved.

These are nine homes in the same block located in the center of Ciutadella, acquired months ago by a limited company based in the municipality. They are flats with two bedrooms and one bathroom, in a block that also has premises and parking. According to the list that has been published in the Official Gazette, they are between 55 and 82 square meters. A spokesperson for the company has explained to Europa Press that it bought these properties from a bank in May 2020, while under construction, and that since then it has been reforming them to sell them.

As confirmed by the Balearic Government chaired by Francina Armengol, it was the previous owner who registered the homes in the official register of the Ministry: four in December 2018 and the other five in January 2020. The current owner obtained the certificate of completion of work in October 2020, and the occupancy certificates are pending. Precisely, the businessman explained, no sale has been closed due to this and other pending procedures, but there are several agreed floors and even a waiting list of interested buyers.

Not a big fork

In addition, the owner denies being a great fork because he assures that it does not have more than 10 floors; However, the general director of Housing, Eduardo Robsy, has clarified that the regional law defines a large owner as a person who already has 10 homes – not from 11 – and “not only the same owner, it would also be taken into account if it were part of a group of companies ”.

The owner also argues that his flats have not been “standing” for two years because they have been reforming them to put them up for sale; on this, Robsy has indicated that the sale or offer of the apartments does not interrupt the calculation of the time that they remain empty. Despite everything, the company has shown itself willing to listen to the Government’s economic offer for the transfer of the flats. “If the offer is interesting and we have to contribute to more social housing, of course we will,” said the company spokesman.

Initially, the financial compensation is established unilaterally by the Administration, but, in the event of a discrepancy, the person affected by the expropriation may propose a contradictory assessment. These differences would go through a jury that would determine which is the correct assessment, or could even raise a third independent assessment. If the owner is not satisfied, he could always appeal through the courts.

The owner maintains that the Government has not yet notified them of the start of the expropriation process. The company had been aware of the Government’s interest in the flats because a month ago they went to do an inspection. “The reason for the visits was very clear in the request,” the General Director of Housing has stressed.

List of flats

The Balearic Government made public this Friday the list of large owners from whom it will expropriate 56 flats to be used for social housing for seven years. Among them, there are various companies with real estate interests such as Coral Homes, Coliseum Residential, Coliseum Real Estate, Unión Crédito Inmobiliario, Aliseda, Gasolina y Gasoils Low Cost Barcelona, ​​Global Licata or Divarian; and banking entities such as Banco Sabadell, Bankia or BBVA.

The 27 homes in Mallorca are located in Palma (11), Inca (11), Llucmajor (2), Manacor (2) and Calvià (1). The 23 of Menorca are in Ciutadella (17) and Maó (6). The six from Eivissa are in Eivissa (1), Santa Eulària des Riu (2) and Sant Antoni de Portmany (3).