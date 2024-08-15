Nine, not only Amadeus: Renato Zero and Teresa Mannino in prime time

“We don’t stop at Amadeus,” Alessandro Araimo had saidCEO of Warner Bros. Discovery on the Nove acquisition campaign. Said and done. While on the one hand it continues at the moment denials about the arrival of Barbara d’Urso continue to filter outon the other hand, through a promo with the slogan “We’re on Nove”, the next broadcast of Enrico Brignano’s shows is announced (broadcast on pay on Prime Video) namely Part One and Part After. Still remaining at the theatre, there is also anticipation for the return of Teresa Mannino with ‘Il Giaguaro mi guarda storto’ after Nove had already proposed in the past Sono nata il ventitré, Terrybilmente divagante and Sento la terra ruota

Nine in music? From Amadeus’ special show (‘Suzuki Music Party’, an… autumn Sanremo) scheduled for Sunday 22 September (the week before the return of Fabio Fazio’s Che tempo che fa) has already been said a lot. Now comes the announcement of Autoritratto, the latest tour by Renato Zerowhich began in March in Florence (still ongoing and began in March in Florence) and will air in prime time on Warner Bros. Discovery’s flagship network.

Nine, Francesco Panella splits in two

And again. Francesco Panella doubles: in addition to Little Big Italy, he will be the star of Best Weekend (“Suitcases in hand, this time we’re travelling at home”, he says in the promo on Nove).

Belen between Nove and Real Time

Let’s not forget the arrival announced in recent weeks of Belen Rodriguezat the helm of Only Fun – Comico Show with PanPers. Without forgetting that the Argentine showgirl will also be on Real Time with Amore alla Prova – Crisi del Settimo Anno.

Nine, from Fazio and Crozza the great returns in the autumn TV

The other cult programs of Nove have been confirmed: having said that Che tempo che fa with Fabio Fazio, let’s not forget Fratelli di Crozza, Accordi & Disaccordi and The Farmer Seeks a Wife.