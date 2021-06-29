By the end of 2021, nine new stations on the Big Circle Line (BCL) will open in the Moscow metro. It is reported by TASS…

According to the head of the Moscow Construction Department, Rafik Zagrutdinov, new stations will appear on the BKL section with a length of 4.6 kilometers – from the Khoroshevskaya station to the Mnevniki station. The stations Terekhovo, Kuntsevskaya, Davydkovo, Aminevskaya, Michurinsky Prospekt, Prospekt Vernadsky, Novatorskaya, Vorontsovskaya and Zyuzino will be commissioned.

“Currently, 13 tunnel boring complexes are involved in the construction of the Moscow metro,” Zagrutdinov added.