55-year-old Huig Plug from Katwijk was sentenced by the court in Breda on Friday to a prison sentence of nine months, five of which are conditional, for incitement and defamation and stalking people he calls child abusers and child murderers via social media and on the street.

Plug, an inveterate conspiracy theorist according to the Public Prosecution Service, has been accusing people for years of being part of a ‘pedo network’ operating in the The Hague region, in which leading lawyers, among others, rape and murder children. The court Plug also imposes a ban on contact with the people who filed a complaint against him and a “ban on speaking out in public, including on the internet and/or via social media” about previous allegations of sexual crimes for a period of three years.

Prosecution Individual facts, half-truths and complete lies were linked together into a conspiracy theory

The Public Prosecution Service had demanded a prison sentence of nine months, of which three months were conditional, against Plug, who described himself as a “full-time investigator” during the handling of his criminal case. Co-suspect Marlies M. (59 years old) has been sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of two months and 180 hours of community service. The woman, who has been campaigning with Plug for years, accuses her ex-husband, now the husband of a justice of the court in Amsterdam, of child abuse and murder. He is said to have abused their daughter Lisa, among other things. These crimes were allegedly covered up by different judges.

Pieter P. (41), cameraman and cousin of Plug and also from Katwijk, was given a prison sentence of 66 days, of which 60 were conditional. In addition, P. received a community service order of 150 hours.

Innocent persons

The court blames the suspects for “simply choosing to play their own judge by making their own personal judgments about various people in the messages and videos and then making them public.” According to the judges, they have made very unfounded and offensive statements about innocent people.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the suspects acted out of spite about “unwelcome judicial decisions”. For years they posted Twitter messages and videos on social media accusing people – by name and sometimes with photos – of the most terrible sexual crimes. Plug and his cameraman made home visits to victims, during which Plug shouted through a megaphone that a pedophile lived here. “Isolated facts, half-truths and complete lies were linked together to form a conspiracy theory,” the Public Prosecution Service said.

A prominent lawyer and the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Justice and Security were also accused by the suspects of “all kinds of atrocities”. During the indictment, the public prosecutor characterized the actions of the suspects as “ruthless malice and violation of privacy in the most terrible way.”

Frustrate and delay

According to the Public Prosecution Service, Plug “has created a breeding ground for fellow conspiracy thinkers. An uncontrollable smoldering fire of which you never know when and where it will flare up again. A host of accusations floating around the world wide web against which there is no defense.” Plug was sentenced to six weeks in prison in 2021 for threatening Mark Rutte.

In recent weeks, Plug tried by all means to frustrate and delay the handling of his criminal case. The suspect had no lawyer himself and retaliated against the court. He did not show up for the hearing of the request for disqualification and later withdrew the request.

The court says in its judgment that there is a “sky-high risk of recidivism” that Plug continues to behave defamatory. “The suspect’s conduct has shown that he is in no way open to an opinion or vision other than his own.”

Judges also blame Plug for “not being able to muster the decency to listen to the full indictment of the Public Prosecution Service. Finally, throughout the entire trial, the suspect repeatedly made insulting statements to both the Public Prosecution Service and the court.” Because of the risk of recidivism, Plug must immediately serve two weeks in prison every time he violates the special conditions.

Two hours after the verdict, Plug had not yet responded to the conviction on his X account.

