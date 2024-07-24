Ciudad Juárez— Agents from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat together with the Fire Department rescued nine people in a situation of mobility from the current of the Rio Bravo who tried to cross into the neighboring country illegally.

Municipal elements carrying out prevention and surveillance work responded to a call received at the 911 emergency number, where they reported a group of migrants stranded in the vicinity of the Rio Bravo near Rafael Pérez Serna Avenue, in the Chamizal neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, they noticed nine people, including two minors, trapped in the current, so they requested the support of the Fire Department and, working together, they managed to save four men, three women and two minors from Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

They were later transferred to the Universidad District Police Station, where personnel assigned to the social work department received them and provided them with comprehensive support before being referred to the relevant authority.