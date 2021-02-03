Today, Wednesday, nine Malian soldiers were killed in an attack targeting their position in the center of the country, carried out by terrorists, according to a new toll compiled by security officials.

The previous toll spoke of the killing of four soldiers in the attack.

The “Bonny” site, located between “Doentza” and “Hombury” in the “Mopti” region, was attacked “by heavily armed individuals in armored vehicles,” according to one of those officials, who requested anonymity.

The Sahel region of Africa, which includes Mali, is witnessing attacks carried out by various terrorist groups.

The Malian army, in cooperation with French and Sahel forces, is engaged in operations to eliminate these militant groups.