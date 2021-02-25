NINE municipalities in Malaga will re-open their borders this weekend after lowering their coronavirus incidence rates to below 500 cases per 100,000 people.

Marbella, Estepona and Manilva are among those which will lift the restriction by Saturday latest.

The other six are Ojen, Ronda, Algatocin, Cortes de la Frontera, Gaucin and Villanueva del Trabuco.

Last week the Junta de Andalucia brought forward the re-opening of other towns by 24 hours, meaning the nine could be opened up from midnight tonight.

The exact day will be revealed when the update is published in the regional government gazette, or BOJA.

It means residents will no longer need special permission to enter or exit their respective municipalities.

For example, one will be able to travel freely between Marbella and Estepona, or Estepona and Manilva and vice versa.

Marbella now has an incidence rate of 402.3 cases per 100,000 people, while in Estepona it is 351.7, Manilva 340.7, Ojen 183.4 and in Round 382.4.

Despite the continuing decline in infections, the Junta de Andalucia will not consider allowing travel between the eight provinces until at least March 3.

All other measures remain in force, including the 10pm curfew and the closure of bars, restaurants and shops at 6pm.