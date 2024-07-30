Nine Latin American countries call for review of Venezuelan elections

Authorities in nine Latin American countries have called for a review of the Venezuelan elections with independent observers. Joint statement published on the website of the Government of Guatemala.

Among them are: Guatemala itself, Argentina, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay.

In addition, the states called for a meeting of the Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) to adopt a resolution to defend the will of the Venezuelan people.

The Venezuelan government responded by recalling diplomatic personnel from seven countries that had called for a review of the presidential election: Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Chile.

Elections were held in Venezuela on July 28. The headquarters of the country’s President Nicolas Maduro announced his victory. The head of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso statedthat Nicolás Maduro received 51.2 percent of the votes after 80 percent of the protocols were processed.